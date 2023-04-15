Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.19 and last traded at $19.10. 13,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 27,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

Mowi ASA Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Mowi ASA will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

