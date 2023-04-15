Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE:MTVC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE:MTVC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.44. 238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 325,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Motive Capital Corp II Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motive Capital Corp II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTVC. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Motive Capital Corp II in the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Motive Capital Corp II by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 164,392 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Motive Capital Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,443,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Motive Capital Corp II by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 186,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 32,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Motive Capital Corp II by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motive Capital Corp II

Motive Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial software and information services companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

