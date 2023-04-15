Morgan Stanley Trims JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Target Price to $60.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JD. HSBC dropped their price target on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on JD.com from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Loop Capital downgraded JD.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BOCOM International downgraded JD.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.67.

JD.com Stock Down 1.6 %

JD stock opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.45.

JD.com Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

