Morgan Stanley Trims Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Target Price to $21.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Exelixis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.92.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,171.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $434,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,414 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,171.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $711,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,503.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,100 shares of company stock worth $4,212,089 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,216,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,031,000 after buying an additional 438,819 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 166,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 36,192 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Featured Articles

