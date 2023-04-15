Morgan Stanley Increases Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $42.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IONS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.33.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 0.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69.

Insider Activity

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.21 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 45.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,873.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,873.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,079 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $84,386.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,382.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,022 shares of company stock worth $2,961,208 in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 159,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 25,597 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

