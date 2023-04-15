Morgan Stanley Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $349.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $351.00 to $349.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $318.68.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $288.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.31. Biogen has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.