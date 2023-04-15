Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $252.48 million and approximately $11.56 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00063023 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00040523 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007604 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00019030 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 622,661,562 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Moonbeam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

