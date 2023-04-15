Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Target by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $161.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.63.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

