Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Invests $374,000 in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,468,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after acquiring an additional 182,125 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,824,000 after acquiring an additional 154,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,531,000 after acquiring an additional 141,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.80.

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,940,453.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,250,557.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,205. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $175.14 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $124.37 and a 1 year high of $182.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.74.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

