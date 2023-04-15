Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 3,340 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 174.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,256 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,053 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,540 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 33,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EOG Resources Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of EOG stock opened at $121.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53.
EOG Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. TD Securities lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.87.
EOG Resources Profile
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
