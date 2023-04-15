Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 978,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Bank of America upped their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $188.51 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24. The stock has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.54 and a 200-day moving average of $168.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.