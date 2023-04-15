Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires New Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 595,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,472,000 after purchasing an additional 447,529 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8,612.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,749,000 after purchasing an additional 427,438 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,550,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 471,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,844,000 after acquiring an additional 351,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 320.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,446,000 after acquiring an additional 327,581 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $1,115,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,743,297.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,981,315 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.52. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $117.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 133.80 and a beta of 0.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

