Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $162.14 on Top Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $162.14 or 0.00532992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.96 billion and approximately $80.07 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,423.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.64 or 0.00314397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011430 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00073052 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.34 or 0.00431737 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,265,906 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

