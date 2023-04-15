Monero Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $76.23 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.96 billion and $76.23 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $162.23 or 0.00534278 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,361.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.97 or 0.00319352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00072938 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.00 or 0.00438007 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,266,255 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

