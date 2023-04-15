Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Moderna worth $44,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Moderna by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Moderna by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,611,000 after purchasing an additional 371,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Moderna by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,978,000 after purchasing an additional 847,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $157.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.19. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $2,002,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,247,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,891,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $2,002,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,247,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,891,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $6,267,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,943,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,337 shares of company stock worth $82,740,232 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

