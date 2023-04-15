MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 924.4% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

MJ Price Performance

OTCMKTS MJNE opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. MJ has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.33.

Get MJ alerts:

About MJ

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

MJ Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis holding company which provides services to the regulated cannabis industry. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, asset and infrastructure development services. The company was founded by Kwajo Mensah Sarfoh and Paris Balaouras on November 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.