Mizuho Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARQT. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.83.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $144,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $37,886.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,056,699.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $144,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,708.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,573 shares of company stock valued at $617,265 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,110,000 after acquiring an additional 503,591 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,785,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,252,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 454,276 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,755,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,974,000 after acquiring an additional 960,500 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

