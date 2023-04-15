Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Mitsui Chemicals Stock Performance
Mitsui Chemicals stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. Mitsui Chemicals has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17.
About Mitsui Chemicals
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsui Chemicals (MITUY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.