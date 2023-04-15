Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Mitsui Chemicals Stock Performance

Mitsui Chemicals stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. Mitsui Chemicals has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17.

About Mitsui Chemicals

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc manufactures and sells petrochemicals and industrial inorganic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, Base Material, and Others. The Mobility segment covers the new product development support business (solution business) for elastomers, functional compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, automobiles and other industrial products.

