Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.13

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.13 and last traded at $37.71, with a volume of 78963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.61.

Mitsubishi Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average is $32.61.

Get Mitsubishi alerts:

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $39.44 billion for the quarter.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corp. engages in the provision of services utilizing the function of general trading. It operates through the following segments: Global Environmental and Infrastructure, Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development, Energy Business, Metals, Machinery, Chemicals, Living Essentials, and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.