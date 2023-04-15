Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives $80.87 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.87.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $39.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.19. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $101.30.

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by $0.23. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.05% and a negative net margin of 5,957.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $95,143.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $95,143.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $113,704.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,970 shares of company stock valued at $343,573. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Natixis boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 363.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 40,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $477,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

