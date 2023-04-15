MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Stock Price Down 8.1%

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Rating) was down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 2,133,961 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 927,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 6.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 32.21% of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

