Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Position Increased by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 7,043.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 259,888 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,998,964,000 after buying an additional 417,578 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,517,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,852,000 after purchasing an additional 131,879 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,669 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,018,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,255,000 after purchasing an additional 137,009 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,837,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,763. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

