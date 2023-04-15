MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Up 345.5% in March

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a growth of 345.5% from the March 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,706,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MGT Capital Investments Stock Performance

MGTI stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,942. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. MGT Capital Investments has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in cryptocurrency mining business. It solves complex mathematical problems using custom designed and programmed application-specific integrated circuit computers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

