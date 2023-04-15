Meter Governance (MTRG) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $218,532.90

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $56.43 million and $218,532.90 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $3.31 or 0.00010923 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000748 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,223,775 coins and its circulating supply is 17,037,910 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,223,775 with 17,037,910 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.31325366 USD and is up 3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $285,620.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.