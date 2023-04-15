Metars Genesis (MRS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $94.20 Million

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metars Genesis token can currently be bought for $1.50 or 0.00004945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metars Genesis has a total market cap of $94.20 million and approximately $120,319.24 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Metars Genesis Token Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.47748637 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $90,069.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metars Genesis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metars Genesis using one of the exchanges listed above.

