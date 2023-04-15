Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Short Interest Down 89.8% in March

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the March 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Metallis Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MTLFF remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. 25,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,303. Metallis Resources has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09.

Metallis Resources Company Profile

Metallis Resources, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, copper, silver, and nickel. Its focuses on the Kirkham Property. The company was founded on June 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

