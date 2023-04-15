Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Short Interest Down 89.8% in March

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the March 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Metallis Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MTLFF remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. 25,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,303. Metallis Resources has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09.
Metallis Resources Company Profile
