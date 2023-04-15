Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Trading Down 0%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $77.14 and last traded at $77.31. 12,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 25,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.34.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $41.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercedes-Benz Group AG will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans and Mercedes-Benz Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans segment develops, manufactures and sells cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand including the brands Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes-EQ as well as small cars under the smart brand.

