Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.19. Mega Uranium shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 68,228 shares.

Mega Uranium Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 4.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$64.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.51.

About Mega Uranium

(Get Rating)

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company hold interest in the Ben Lomond property comprising of 2 mining leases covering an area of 21.6 square kilometers located in Queensland, Australia.

