MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Short Interest Up 408.3% in March

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 408.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaCo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in MediaCo by 1,707.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MediaCo by 79.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 80,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard General L.P. grew its stake in MediaCo by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 16,798,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,728 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaCo Trading Up 1.9 %

MDIA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 1,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,564. The company has a market cap of $28.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. MediaCo has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.63.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.

