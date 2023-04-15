MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Update

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 319.6% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,245,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MDM Permian Stock Up 3.1 %
MDMP stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 87,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,394. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.03. MDM Permian has a 52 week low of 0.01 and a 52 week high of 0.11.
About MDM Permian
