MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Update

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 319.6% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,245,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MDM Permian Stock Up 3.1 %

MDMP stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 87,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,394. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.03. MDM Permian has a 52 week low of 0.01 and a 52 week high of 0.11.

Get MDM Permian alerts:

About MDM Permian

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

MDM Permian, Inc provides oil and gas exploration services. It operates through Midland Basin of West Texas. Crockett, Glasscock, and Howard counties. The company was founded by Michael L. Rafael in 1981 and is headquartered in Carrollton, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for MDM Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDM Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.