McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 747,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 328,385 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.3% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $197,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 15,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 85,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.54.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,054,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,795. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.21. The stock has a market cap of $211.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $289.94.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.