Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MTCH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. New Street Research began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Match Group from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.88.

Match Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92. Match Group has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $95.13.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after buying an additional 23,709,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $120,129,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,749 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 280.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,592,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,062,000 after buying an additional 2,647,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Match Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,093,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,816,000 after buying an additional 1,547,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

