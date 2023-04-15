Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Purchases 557 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $39.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Bank of America dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

