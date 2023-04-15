MARBLEX Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $130.34 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $130.34 million and $1.68 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for $2.51 or 0.00008256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,925,659 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,920,158 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,925,659 with 51,920,158.09219051 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 2.45772073 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $2,077,978.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

