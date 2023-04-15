Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $39.00 at Truist Financial

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MRO opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.39.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.71%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,158 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,370,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 167.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,776,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,649 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

