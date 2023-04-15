Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Downgraded by Rosenblatt Securities to “Neutral”

Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $150.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MANH. DA Davidson started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $156.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $106.02 and a 1 year high of $158.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 60.63% and a net margin of 16.81%. On average, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

