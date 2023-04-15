Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Longfor Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGFRY traded down C$0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$31.23. 6,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,203. Longfor Group has a 1-year low of C$12.65 and a 1-year high of C$54.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.74.

Longfor Group Company Profile

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Development; Property Investment; and Property Management and Related Services and Others segments.

