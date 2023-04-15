Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 676.7% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Lomiko Metals Stock Performance
LMRMF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 46,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,918. Lomiko Metals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.
About Lomiko Metals
