Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 676.7% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lomiko Metals Stock Performance

LMRMF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 46,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,918. Lomiko Metals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

