Locus Chain Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $93.43 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $93.43 million and $768,227.07 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

