Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $69.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.76.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.92). Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -13.60%.

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

