Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $69.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.76.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.92). Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -13.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.07.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

