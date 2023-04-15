Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.22.

LSI stock opened at $137.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $151.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Life Storage by 116.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Life Storage by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 30.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Life Storage by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Life Storage by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

