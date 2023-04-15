Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $2,074.95 or 0.06853437 BTC on major exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion and $15.21 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,977,304 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,967,345.83105705. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,074.45346327 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $36,779,940.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

