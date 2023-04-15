LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) PT Lowered to $89.00 at Wedbush

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded LGI Homes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.20.

LGI Homes Price Performance

LGI Homes stock opened at $109.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.39 and its 200 day moving average is $100.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.69. LGI Homes has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $126.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at LGI Homes

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $488.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.69 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 4,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $509,005.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,898.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LGI Homes news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 8,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $836,685.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,204.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 4,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $509,005.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,898.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,210 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,462 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3,111.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Recommended Stories

