LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) PT Lowered to $89.00 at Wedbush

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.08 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded LGI Homes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.20.
LGI Homes Price Performance
LGI Homes stock opened at $109.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.39 and its 200 day moving average is $100.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.69. LGI Homes has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $126.37.
Insider Buying and Selling at LGI Homes
In other LGI Homes news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 4,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $509,005.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,898.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LGI Homes news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 8,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $836,685.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,204.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 4,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $509,005.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,898.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,210 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,462 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3,111.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.
LGI Homes Company Profile
LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.