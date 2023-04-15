LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives $91.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.20.

LGIH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $109.32 on Monday. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $126.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $488.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $4,005,757.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,239,044.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $4,005,757.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,796 shares in the company, valued at $63,239,044.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 8,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $836,685.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,204.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,210 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,462 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 7,049.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 988,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,566,000 after buying an additional 975,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,713,000 after purchasing an additional 145,621 shares in the last quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 439,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,675,000 after purchasing an additional 106,262 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 201.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 138,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 92,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,928,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Stories

