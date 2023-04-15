Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $78.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.19.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on APH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Further Reading

