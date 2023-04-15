Legato Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 59.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the second quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 286.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 48.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 70.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $142,772.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,021.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Shares of WHD opened at $42.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.56. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.94.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Cactus had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $187.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

