Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 355 ($4.40) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

LGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Legal & General Group to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 345 ($4.27) to GBX 290 ($3.59) in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 397 ($4.92) to GBX 390 ($4.83) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.15) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.53) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 322.14 ($3.99).

Legal & General Group Trading Up 0.4 %

LON:LGEN opened at GBX 250.10 ($3.10) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 247.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 246.25. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 201.40 ($2.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 287.90 ($3.57). The company has a market cap of £14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 694.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 13.93 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,277.78%.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider John Kingman bought 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 240 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £1,658.40 ($2,053.75). In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 936 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £2,396.16 ($2,967.38). Also, insider John Kingman acquired 691 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 240 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £1,658.40 ($2,053.75). Insiders have purchased 2,271 shares of company stock worth $569,676 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

