Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 58,502 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,502 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,175. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.