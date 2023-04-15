Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 1,092 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.80.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $137.37. 781,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,986. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Articles

